Karpus Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYD. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 50,274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance
Shares of MYD stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.53.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Fund (MYD)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.