Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Position in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812,767 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of American Acquisition Opportunity worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

American Acquisition Opportunity Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAO opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

American Acquisition Opportunity Profile

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

