20,000 Shares in Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Osiris Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Osiris Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OSI opened at $9.80 on Monday. Osiris Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Osiris Acquisition Company Profile

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

