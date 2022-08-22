Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $344,000 Investment in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VTIQ opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on the industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

