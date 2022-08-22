Karpus Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,225 Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,980,000.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GGAA opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.