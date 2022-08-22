South Dakota Investment Council Buys Shares of 49,539 Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

COLD stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $37.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

