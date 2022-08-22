South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.81.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,047 shares of company stock worth $7,189,957 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $117.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $118.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

