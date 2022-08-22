South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.07% of O-I Glass worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in O-I Glass by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 370,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:OI opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.