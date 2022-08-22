The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

NYSE BA opened at $162.92 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

