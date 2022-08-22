South Dakota Investment Council Sells 5,528 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $104.94 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.93.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

