Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Trex by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $51.84 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

