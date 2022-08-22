Head to Head Survey: Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) vs. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax -1,326.23% -36.82% -35.11% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -324.99% -31.56% -28.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.1% of Icosavax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $7.80 million 32.37 -$66.97 million ($2.93) -2.16 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 7.56 -$13.83 million ($2.70) -5.99

This table compares Icosavax and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Icosavax. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icosavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Icosavax and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

Icosavax presently has a consensus target price of $37.90, suggesting a potential upside of 498.74%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 226.22%. Given Icosavax’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Icosavax on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

