Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.26 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of American Airlines Group worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

