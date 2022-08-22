Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.78 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,386 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,949,000 after purchasing an additional 361,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,459,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,221,000 after buying an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,555,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 56,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after buying an additional 378,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.02%.

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.