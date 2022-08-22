First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 294,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,721,000 after purchasing an additional 262,431 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

