Swiss National Bank Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 77,396 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PPBI. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.