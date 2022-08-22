Swiss National Bank Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 77,396 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on PPBI. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.