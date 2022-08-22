WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Director Sells $105,179.88 in Stock

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WestRock Trading Down 2.4 %

WRK stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. WestRock has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in WestRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in WestRock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in WestRock by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in WestRock by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WestRock by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

