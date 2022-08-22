Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $833,838.48 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $35,233,692.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alarm.com Stock Performance
ALRM opened at $73.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $90.69.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.
