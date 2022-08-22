Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Sells $115,460.20 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE:NEWR opened at $63.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,597,000 after buying an additional 186,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $13,539,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Relic Company Profile

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

