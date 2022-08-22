Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CEO Purchases $99,698.04 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) CEO Robert Piconi acquired 18,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,698.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,318,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,478.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Energy Vault Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:NRGV opened at $5.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Vault by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,474,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Vault Company Profile

NRGV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Energy Vault to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

