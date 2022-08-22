South Dakota Investment Council Takes Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 128,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $14.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,451.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,071,000 shares of company stock worth $205,251,180. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

