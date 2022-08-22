Huntington National Bank Has $211,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $79.87 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.20.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.