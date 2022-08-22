Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after buying an additional 831,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,818,000 after buying an additional 67,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,482,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

