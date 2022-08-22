Huntington National Bank Sells 252 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Boston Properties by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $86.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

