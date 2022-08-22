Huntington National Bank Sells 147 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $142.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $146.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

