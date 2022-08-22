Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $46.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.