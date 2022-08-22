Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.1% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 69.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,499 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.2 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $269.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.20 and a 52 week high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.