Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at $1,476,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,502 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of DTM opened at $57.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

