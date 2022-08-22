Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stake Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,408 shares of company stock worth $2,334,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $69.66 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BPMC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.27.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

