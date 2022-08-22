Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,619 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 915.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQ. Benchmark raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

