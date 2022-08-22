Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,224 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of M. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Trading Down 4.5 %

M opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.