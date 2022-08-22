Profund Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals
In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of IONS opened at $44.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $46.15.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.