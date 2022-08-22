Profund Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of IONS opened at $44.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

