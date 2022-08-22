Profund Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LSI opened at $136.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average of $125.85.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.09.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

