Head-To-Head Analysis: Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) & IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) and Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Cytek Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Cytek Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IsoPlexis and Cytek Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cytek Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

IsoPlexis currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 422.88%. Cytek Biosciences has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.87%. Given IsoPlexis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Cytek Biosciences.

This table compares IsoPlexis and Cytek Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis $17.26 million 4.62 -$81.57 million N/A N/A Cytek Biosciences $127.95 million 14.40 $3.00 million ($0.02) -684.50

Cytek Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Profitability

This table compares IsoPlexis and Cytek Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis -535.02% -159.40% -62.35% Cytek Biosciences -1.28% 0.62% 0.53%

Summary

Cytek Biosciences beats IsoPlexis on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis. The company also provides reagents and kits, including cFluor reagents, which are fluorochrome conjugated antibodies used to identify cells of interest for analysis on its instruments, as well as 25-color immunoprofiling assay that provides turnkey solutions for identifying major human immune subpopulations for TBNK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils. In addition, it offers automated micro-sampling system and automated sample loader system, which are automated plate loaders to integrate seamlessly into the aurora and northern lights systems; SpectroFlo software that provides intuitive workflow from quality control to data analysis for aurora and northern lights systems; and customer support tools. The company serves pharmaceutical and biopharma companies, academic research centers, and clinical research organizations. It distributes its products through direct sales force and support organizations in North America, Europe, China, and the Asia-Pacific region; and through distributors or sales agents in European, Latin American, the Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Cytoville, Inc. and changed its name to Cytek Biosciences, Inc. in August 2015. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

