Financial Contrast: Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) & MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 5.27% N/A N/A MV Oil Trust 93.46% N/A 223.05%

Dividends

Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.3%. Hess Midstream pays out 118.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hess Midstream has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

77.6% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hess Midstream and MV Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.20 billion 1.10 $46.40 million $1.88 15.99 MV Oil Trust $12.08 million 11.42 $11.33 million N/A N/A

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hess Midstream and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 5 0 0 2.00 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hess Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats MV Oil Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.