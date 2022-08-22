SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) versus Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Head to Head Analysis

SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of SRH Total Return Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SRH Total Return Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SRH Total Return Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRH Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $346.98 million 5.14 $192.43 million $1.32 13.23

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than SRH Total Return Fund.

SRH Total Return Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 136.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

SRH Total Return Fund has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SRH Total Return Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRH Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.17%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than SRH Total Return Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SRH Total Return Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRH Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 40.40% 13.27% 6.05%

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats SRH Total Return Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, L.L.C. It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies across all capitalizations, as well as in fixed income securities issued by companies. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up security picking approach, focusing on such factors as defensible businesses with solid financial positions and strong operating track records to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Composite Index. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. was formed on December 7, 1972 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

