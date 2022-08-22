Profund Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,096,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,642,000 after buying an additional 328,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Shares of MET stock opened at $67.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.