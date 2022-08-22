Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.08.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Target Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 672,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,168 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 224,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,008,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $167.04 on Monday. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

