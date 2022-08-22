Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

UBER opened at $29.01 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

