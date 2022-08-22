Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,389,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,660,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 218,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,746,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,516,000 after buying an additional 258,422 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADM opened at $87.23 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $83.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.