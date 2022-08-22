Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,844,000 after purchasing an additional 98,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,516,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,558,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,410,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,216,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.82. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

