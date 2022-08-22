ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $106.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average of $108.51. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

