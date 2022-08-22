ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,440,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,876,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.00, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.00, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,889 shares of company stock valued at $42,204,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,298.25.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,333.80 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,227.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,300.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

