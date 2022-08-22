Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,599 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Griffon worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Griffon by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 44.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 332,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 128,361 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Raymond James upgraded Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Griffon Stock Performance

Griffon Announces Dividend

GFF stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

About Griffon

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.