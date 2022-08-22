ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 30,411 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

