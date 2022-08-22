Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. American National Bank lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $283.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $308.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.57.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

