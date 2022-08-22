Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,170 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,801,735.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,358,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228,523 shares of company stock valued at $205,277,825 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OSH opened at $24.39 on Monday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

