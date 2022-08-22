ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.33 Million Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,288 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.51% of RealReal worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,217 shares of company stock valued at $53,271. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RealReal Stock Down 14.4 %

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

