ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 61,753 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,753 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Overstock.com worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 435,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 29,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 3.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OSTK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

