SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,545 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of SpartanNash worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $32.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.59. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

